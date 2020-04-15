C and S Investments donates K180,000 worth of goods to ZCCB

- Local
C and S Investments donates K180,000 worth of goods to ZCCBBy Natasha Sakala on 15 Apr 2020
C AND S Investments Limited has donated food stuffs and hygienic products worth K180,000 to the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).
Speaking during the hand over ceremony, Tuesday, company representative George Chella said they had decided to partner with the Catholic Church in fighting COVID-19 because of its expansive outreach human support programs.
“In the past few months, the entire globe has been in shock, pain and panic due to the COVID -19 pandemic. That is why the management and staff of C & S investments Ltd. thought that we could not watch a crisis of this magnitude from afar. Hence the decision to partner with the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) so that through the Catholic church’s expansive outreach human support programs we can systematically reach out to the vulnerable members of our society during this period of great difficulty. It is against this backdrop that C & S Investments Ltd. is contributing the following quantities of foodstuffs and hygienic products worth K180, 000 to the Catholic Church: 300 x 10kg bags of mealie meal, 500grams x 1,307 packets of beans, 500grams x 1,054 packets of kapenta, 5OOml x 360 bottles of cooking oil, 500grams x 320 packets of salt, Personal hand sanitizers 55ml – 79 boxes, Hand wash – 49 boxes, Household bleach – 67 boxes, and Antiseptic liquid – 49 boxes,” Chella said.
He disclosed that the company has procured and set aside similar quantities of food stuffs and hygienic products worth K109,000 for donation to Mkushi and Monze hospitals, among others.
“Your Lordship, we have also procured and set aside almost similar quantities of hygienic products and foodstuffs worth K109, 000 for donation to Mkushi hospital and Monze Mission hospital among others. Let me mention that this is not a one-off contribution because we intend to return with another contribution within the course of this week. Our motivation lies in the fact that we are part of this society hence we feel its our duty to ensure that we partner with the Church in order to complement the noble efforts of various players who are already involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and guarantee that our environment remains conducive for progress for our people,” said Chella.
He further urged members of the public to adhere to the elementary guidelines provided by the health authorities in combating the pandemic.
