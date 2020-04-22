Take fish farming seriously, Lungu urges Zambians

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to seriously take up fish farming to help contribute to the country’s food security.

Speaking during the State House Open Day on fish growing and pond management, Tuesday, President Lungu urged Zambians to seriously take up fish farming to help enhance the country’s food security.

“The exercise we have participated in today is good. I would like to encourage Zambians to seriously take up fish farming as this would contribute to the country’s food security,” President Lungu said in a statement availed by his Press Aide, Isaac Chipampe.

“However, in our quest to boost fish production, we should not overlook crop diversification. We should ensure that our staple food maize is sufficiently grown, including, soya beans, among other crops.”

The State House Open Day on fish growing and pond management was an event organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, who were tasked to tutor the Head of State and members of the Multi-purpose Cooperative, from Siavonga District, in fish growing and pond management.

Others who participated in the training were Lands Minister Jean Kapata, State House Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Chilanga PF member of parliament Maria Langa, among other State House officials.