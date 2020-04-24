COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches

- Local
COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churchesBy Ulande Nkomesha on 24 Apr 2020
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has announced that Zambia recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, four of which are health workers.
President Lungu has, however, decided to reopen churches with a condition that they adhere to prevention measures like social distancing and wearing of masks.
President Lungu has also reopened barbershops and salons while allowing golfing activities.
Meanwhile, during his address today, the Head of State said food security would be the biggest problem post COVID-19.
He has since directed chain stores to source all agricultural products from local farmers.
Full story later.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Wow thanks to you father for reopening Churches
Churches are opening? The very same ones whose pastors went social distancing like the rest of us sinners?
Enter your comment here…Thank you so much Mr president for reopening the churches,God
bless you and God bless the republic of Zambia
By Hims We are living dangerously! The address by His excellency Dr Edgar Lungu today April 24, 2020 to declare a partial relaxation of some businesses and churches lives much to be desired. Imagine the very day he holds a press conference, relaxing other outlets , eight(8) cases of covid- 19 have been recorded. What is going on with our so called President. Are really his close health experts doing him justice? Churches , for heaven’s sake are too susceptible to fast spreading of the covid- 19 virus. Churches as everyone knows are crowded places. Allowing churches to open is… Read more »
2 covid 19 cases, church’s where closed now it’s at 82 cases ba segulal church ala ba zafa Bantu sure maaa…
Covid 19 cases are likely to almost double in the next 14 because of increased crowding places……..God is everywhere so we can pray anywhere and he will answer.