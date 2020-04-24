Home / Local / COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches

COVID-19 cases hit 84, as Lungu reopens churches

By on 24 Apr 2020

President Edgar Lungu address the nation on COVID-19

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has announced that Zambia recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, four of which are health workers.

President Lungu has, however, decided to reopen churches with a condition that they adhere to prevention measures like social distancing and wearing of masks.

President Lungu has also reopened barbershops and salons while allowing golfing activities.

Meanwhile, during his address today, the Head of State said food security would be the biggest problem post COVID-19.

He has since directed chain stores to source all agricultural products from local farmers.

Full story later.

Ulande Nkomesha

About Ulande Nkomesha

Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.

Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news

View All Posts
Related Items

6
Comment on article

Comment on article:

  Subscribe  
Notify of
Goodson Kabengele
Goodson Kabengele

Wow thanks to you father for reopening Churches

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
4 hours ago
Anonymous
Anonymous

Churches are opening? The very same ones whose pastors went social distancing like the rest of us sinners?

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
4 hours ago
kelvin
kelvin

Enter your comment here…Thank you so much Mr president for reopening the churches,God
bless you and God bless the republic of Zambia

Vote Up0Vote Down 
3 hours ago
Wisdom
Wisdom

By Hims We are living dangerously! The address by His excellency Dr Edgar Lungu today April 24, 2020 to declare a partial relaxation of some businesses and churches lives much to be desired. Imagine the very day he holds a press conference, relaxing other outlets , eight(8) cases of covid- 19 have been recorded. What is going on with our so called President. Are really his close health experts doing him justice? Churches , for heaven’s sake are too susceptible to fast spreading of the covid- 19 virus. Churches as everyone knows are crowded places. Allowing churches to open is… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down 
3 hours ago
Audrey Sakala
Audrey Sakala

2 covid 19 cases, church’s where closed now it’s at 82 cases ba segulal church ala ba zafa Bantu sure maaa…

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
3 hours ago
Anonymous
Anonymous

Covid 19 cases are likely to almost double in the next 14 because of increased crowding places……..God is everywhere so we can pray anywhere and he will answer.

Vote Up1Vote Down 
2 hours ago

[search_popup]

Send this to a friend