TIZ welcomes Auditor General’s move to monitor COVID-19 donations

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia has welcomed the move by the Auditor General to track all donations made towards the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, newly-appointed TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said the decision was an important step towards responding to the concerns expressed by stakeholders on the management of the donations.

“Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) notes with optimism the move by the Auditor General’s office to track all donations made towards Zambia’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As an organization that espouses principles of openness and accountability in the management of public resources, we welcome this move as we feel it is an important step towards responding to the concerns that have been expressed by different stakeholders on the management of donations made towards the fight against this pandemic,” Nyambe stated.

“TI-Z is optimistic that the Auditor General’s move to monitor these resources will increase public confidence in the management of all donations made and increases the likelihood of those resources reaching and benefiting their intended targets.”

Nyambe stated that TIZ was following the matter with keen interest and called upon the authorities involved in managing the donations to adhere to the guidelines.

“It is our considered view that when all stakeholders put their efforts together in a transparent, open and corrupt-free manner, the war against COVID-19 will be won. Our hope is that those charged with the responsibility to verify the use of the COVID-19 funds will do it diligently and report all irregularities without fear or favour,” stated Nyambe.

“As TI-Z, we will follow this auditing process with keen interest and we once again call upon all those involved in managing these donations to adhere to the guidelines, laws and regulations governing the prudent management of public resources.”