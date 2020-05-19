ZAMBIA National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director Dr Victor Mukonka has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases from 644 tests.

Meanwhile, Dr Mukonka has condemned some COVID-19 patients who recorded themselves dancing and having fun, saying the disease is very serious.

At the daily COVID-19 briefing today, Dr Mukonka said of the 11 cases, eight were discovered at the UTH lab; one was from Tanzania, another from Isoka, four from Chirundu while three were from Ndola.

Meanwhile, Dr Mukonka said he was aware of the video circulating of people in isolation centre who filmed themselves dancing, saying COVID- 19 is serious and he doesn’t expect people to start making videos.

He said there had been no discharges in the last 24 hours.

Full story later.