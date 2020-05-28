PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there is need to tighten controls in the application and management of public resources in Zambia to reduce the number of audit queries.

Speaking at State House when he swore-in Chibwe Mulonda as Controller, Internal Audit, at the Ministry of Finance and Clare Mwamba Mazimba, as Deputy Auditor General in charge of Corporate Services, Wednesday, President Lungu said there was need to work extremely hard to help government reduce audit queries.

“As you may already be aware, the outbreak of the global pandemic, the coronavirus, coupled with severe droughts and floods that have ravaged some parts of our country, have negatively impacted the smooth implementation of the 2020 national budget. This is in terms of both revenue and expenditure. It is at this critical time that you should up-scale your dedication to duty by ensuring prudent utilization of the meagre government resources and strict compliance to public finance management guidelines of which auditing plays a significant role,” President Lungu said.

“I am confident that both of you are equal to your new tasks. However, let me emphasize the need for you to work extremely hard to help government reduce incidences of audit queries. There is urgent need to further tighten controls in the application and management of public service resources.”

He urged Mulonda and Mazimba to identify control weaknesses that might exacerbate misapplication and mismanagement of resources.

“I am confident that with your vast individual experiences and skills in public service finance management, you will rise to the occasion and help identify control weaknesses that might exacerbate misapplication and mismanagement of resources. I, and the people of Zambia, expect nothing less than total accountability in the utilization of public resources. Once again, I wish to congratulate both of you on your individual appointments, and wish you God’s blessings as you serve the people of Zambia in your new positions. May I congratulate both of you on your individual promotions,” President Lungu said.

And the Head of State said that the promotions were a clear testimony that government was committed to rewarding public service employees with exceptional performance in their execution of duty.

“Let me now address both of you: your promotions are a clear testimony that government is committed to rewarding public service employees with exceptional performance in their execution of duty. Your promotions have now transformed you into role models to other government employees, who are aspiring to rise to such senior positions,” said President Lungu.