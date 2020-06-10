PARLIAMENTARY debates will only commence on Tuesday June 16, 2020 as parliamentarians are this week undergoing orientation on how business will proceed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Tuesday, the National Assembly of Zambia stated that from 9th to 12th June, member of parliament would be undergoing Covid-19 orientation.

“Parliamentarians undergo orientation on how parliamentary business will proceed amid the Coronavirus disease pandemic. The forth session of the twelfth national assembly which adjourned sine due on Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 has resumed today, 9th June 2020. Between Tuesday 9th and Friday 12th June, 2020, members of parliament will be undergoing orientation on how parliamentary business will proceed amid the Coronavirus disease pandemic. Parliamentary debate will this commence on Tuesday, 16th June 2020,” read the post.