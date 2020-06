MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,275 tests done in the last seven days.

And Dr Chilufya has announced that Western Province has recorded its first nine cases of COVID-19, and that one of the affected patients died at Lewanika General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says there have been 154 discharges in the last seven days.

He also announced that President Edgar Lungu would address the nation on new measures later this week.

