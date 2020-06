Local President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) addresses the media after touring the Chunga Dump Site in Lusaka on Monday,June 15,2020. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there is need for people to venture into the garbage recycling business to create wealth and employment. Speaking when he conducted a familiarization tour of the Chunga Dump Site in Matero constituency, President Lungu said people should stop complaining about lack of employment and find ways of making money out of...