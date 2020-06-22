POLICE on the Copperbelt have arrested photographer Chellah Tukuta on four counts of criminal libel. Tukuta, who is facing similar charges in Lusaka, was transferred to Ndola where four counts of criminal libel and two counts of threatening violence on the Copperbelt have been slapped on him. Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the offences were committed on separate dates but between May 26 and June 17, 2020. She said the defamatory and hatred remarks were made against Abdulai Khalif, 68, of 5851 Airport Road in Itawa, also the...



