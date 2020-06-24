ADD president Charles Milupi says forcing youths to protest in the bush is a bad mark on Zambia’s democracy. And Milupi says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya should also explain why it seems most Zambians are immune to COVID-19. Commenting on the youth protest which was carried out on Monday, Milupi observed that government was using COVID-19 to shackle opposing views. “What happened yesterday (Monday) is a very bad mark on the democratic development of this country Zambia starting from President Lungu, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, Inspector General of...
