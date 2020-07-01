COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says what has happened in Malawi should be a wake-up call for all countries that the arrogance of abusing State machinery eventually backfires. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said the whole electoral process leading up to the re-run presidential election in neighbouring Malawi highlighted why separation of powers was essential. “The elections in Malawi are a learning curve. The whole process leading to the re-run is a learning curve and must be a wake-up call for all other countries...



