SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) infringed on a member’s right and freedom to debate when it questioned the manner in which Mitete UPND member of parliament Misheck Mitelo debated on the floor of the House. And Dr Matibini has ruled that the matter be resolved administratively since it involves two institutions that both enjoy immunity. On December 4, 2019, Mitelo had raised a point of order asking the Speaker on whether or not the ACC was in order to question him over...



