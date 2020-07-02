Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Constitutional Court’s ruling that Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini cannot interpret the Constitution can spur dictatorship in the governance of the country arising from possible conflict between the two arms of government, says government Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube. In an interview, Ngulube argued that the ConCourt’s judgement might create a battle between the Legislature and Judiciary. “Being a member of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), being a member of parliament, you see, I foresee a situation where we might have a silent battle between...