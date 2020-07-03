HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says government is enhancing the Zambia Police Service’s capacity to ensure that people who are in the habit of abusing other citizens through social media are held accountable. Speaking when he updated Parliament on the security situation in the country for the period between February 20 to June 19, 2020, Wednesday, Kampyongo said some falsehoods being spread on social media were alarming and could be a threat to the peace that the country had enjoyed since Independence. In his statement earlier, Kampyongo explained that a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.