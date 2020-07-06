A man believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40 has died and his intestines ripped off after a grenade which he was holding exploded in Luangwa District. In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that the deceased identified as Elias Phiri died instantly after he attempted to check for gold in a grenade. “The deceased is reported to have gone in the bush, North East of Luangwa Bridge approximately 1.2 Kilometers up hills of the Luangwa River to cut some trees and whilst there, came...



