Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel has wondered why Pentecostal pastors are quick to step in to rescue those oppressed by the devil but slow to rescue those oppressed by their leaders. In a Facebook posting, Mwenye stated that majority of Pentecostal leaders were likely to be supportive of an oppressive regime. “As a ‘Pentecostal’ I have a lot of respect for our pastors. I believe that Pentecostal pastors thrive in the area of the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Pentecostal pastors are quick to step in where there...