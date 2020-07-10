ROAD Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Gladwell Banda says the Zambia police is back with their speed traps on the roads after the termination of the contract with Intelligence Mobility Solutions (IMS). Speaking when he featured on Hot FM breakfast show, Thursday, Banda said it will be irresponsible for motorists to over speed following the removal of speed cameras by IMS because the police are back with their speed traps. “Publicity from the RTSA will get through to that to make sure that whilst the cameras for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.