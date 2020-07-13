PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has made some reshuffles at permanent secretary level, moving Ministry of Defense PS Stardy Mwale to Cabinet Office to be in charge of renumeration in the same capacity.

According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Monday, President Lungu transferred Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr Felix Phiri to the Ministry of Defence.

“Remuneration Division Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office Mr Kashell Mwenya has since been moved to the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development in the same capacity.

And Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Mr Charles Mushota has been transferred to Luapula Province. The President has wished the Permanent Secretaries the best in their new portfolios,” stated Chipampe.