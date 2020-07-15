LUSAKA lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has distanced himself from a public apology attributed to him about his regret for accusing the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for illegally staying in office early this year, claiming the legal body itself wrote it. Meanwhile, the Legal Disciplinary Committee has found Ngulube guilty and ordered him to issue a public apology, failure to which, his practicing license will be suspended. According to the apology, which was published in some daily newspapers, Ngulube admitted to misleading the public and apologized for his actions. “On 12th...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.