AIRTEL Networks Zambia Plc has announced that it’s head office has been closed down after one member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Wednesday, Airtel head of corporate communications Yuyo Nachali-Kambikambi said that the head office would remain closed to members of staff and the general public until further notice.

“Airtel Networks Zambia Plc wishes to advise its customers and the general public that its’ Head Office situated on Stand 2375, Corner of Addis Ababa drive and Great East Road, Lusaka has had to be closed due to one member of staff having tested positive for COVID 19. In line with the Ministry of Health Public Health guidelines and in order to curb the spread of the disease, our Head Office will remain closed both to the public and members of staff until further notice. Our staff will continue to be available electronically and customers are urged to visit our other service centres for any urgent assistance and encouraged to use self-help portals as well as do any monetary transactions using the Airtel Money service.#Be Smart #Be Safe,” read the statement.