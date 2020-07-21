GENERAL Education Minister David Mabumba says suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in some schools but the Ministry of Health is yet to confirm whether or not they are positive. And Mabumba says his ministry is in talks with private schools to come up with a reasonable user fee for e-learning classes. In an interview, Mabumba said he was still waiting for the Ministry of Health to confirm whether or not the suspected cases of COVID-19 reported in schools were positive. “There are situations that have been brought to...



