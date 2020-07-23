JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says whether Bill 10 opposers like it or not, it will be deliberated upon once Parliament sittings resume. And Lubinda says those who are jubilating that Bill 10 has died following the adjournment of Parliament are celebrating a fluke. Meanwhile, Lubinda says the PF government has delivered so much development in the road sector to an extent of making roads in the air. In an interview, Lubinda said those insisting that Bill 10 must not be passed are afraid that they will have nothing to talk...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.