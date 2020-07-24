COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has expressed concern that government officials are endangering Zambians’ lives by holding mass gatherings against the COVID-19 prevention guidelines. And Fr Chikoya has advised CCZ members to ensure that they do not gather for smaller church meetings, but conduct them remotely via social media platforms as the Church leadership continues to find safer ways of conducting spiritual activities. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said it was difficult for people to take government’s health guidance on COVID-19 seriously when the...



