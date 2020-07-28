LOCAL Government and Housing Minister Dr Charles Banda has suspended the Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils for three months with immediate effect to pave way for investigations into illegalities around the allocation of land in the respective municipalities. And Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata has revoked the powers given to the two municipalities which enabled them to sell land, until further notice. The suspension of Council means that the Mayor, his deputy and all the councillors in the two municipalities have been suspended for the stated period in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.