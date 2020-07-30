NDOLA High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe has sentenced two men to 24 months imprisonment with hard labor for stealing a goat. This is in a case where Stanley Kangwa, a businessman, and Moses Chengo, a general worker, both of Kaloko Township in Ndola were charged with stock theft. Facts in the matter were that, on February 7, 2020 the duo while acting together in Ndola stole a goat valued at K500, the property of Hussen Ali. When the case was before the Ndola Magistrates’ Court, Kangwa and Chengo pleaded guilty...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.