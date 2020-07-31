PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has terminated the contract of Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant Major-General Alick Kamiji and replaced him with Brigadier General Benson Miti, whom he has also elevated to the rank of Major-General. Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe disclosed this in a statement, Friday. In his letter to Maj. Gen. Kamiji, President Lungu stated: “In exercise of the powers vested in me by Article 92 (2) (e) and 92 (2) (f) read with Article 270 of the laws of Zambia, I...
