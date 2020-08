THE Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo has announced that Zambia has recorded 229 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of 1,112 tests done.

And Dr Kabalo said the cumulative total was now 7,022, adding that there were three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the COVID-19 briefing, Wednesday, Dr Kabalo said the ministry was worried about the poor adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures.

Full story later.