PROCUREMENT entities must embrace the newly-launched Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system to easily circumvent the challenges of procuring supplies or services brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, says the ZPPA. And the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says a total of 29,964 registered suppliers have so far been registered to the e-GP system during the second quarter ending June 30, 2020, up from 28,453 entities registered in the previous quarter. Speaking during a media briefing presenting the 2020 second quarter highlights, ZPPA Director-General Christopher Chichoni announced that the e-GP system...



