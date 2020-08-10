UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri talks a lot but without intelligence and knowledge. And Hichilema says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should clean up and maintain the current voter register, arguing that replacing it will be an impossibility within a month. When Hichilema featured on Radio Phoenix’ Let the People Talk program, Friday, Phiri called in to ask why UPND members of parliament were not taking steps to stop what they termed as wastage of resources. “Good morning, this is Mumbi Phiri the...



