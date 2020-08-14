MEDICAL expert Dr Aaron Mujajati has advised Parliament to take the necessary precautions in avoiding the spread of COVID-19 as they plan to reconvene next month. And Dr Mujajati says there is need to increase private health facilities’ participation in testing for COVID-19 to enhance the fight against the virus as it is evident that government’s limited capacity has been overwhelmed. In an interview, Dr Mujajati urged the National Assembly to consider rescheduling next month’s re-opening to October or ensure that all proceedings were conducted virtually. “For me, if they...



