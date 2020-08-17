PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has mourned the death of freedom fighter Grey Zulu, describing him as a selfless servant.

In a message of condolences conveyed through his Facebook page, Sunday, President Lungu said Zambia’s history could not be written without mentioning Grey Zulu.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of freedom fighter comrade Grey Zulu. Comrade Zulu was a selfless servant of the people of Zambia who held several ministerial positions including the position of Secretary-General of UNIP, a position equivalent to vice president. Zambia’s History cannot be written without the mention of this great man. On behalf of the Zambian people and indeed on my own behalf, I convey heartfelt condolences to the Zulu family,” stated President Lungu.