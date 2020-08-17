President Edgar Lungu poses for a picture with some Catholic Bishops after witness the installation of Rt. Rev Dr. Benjamin Phiri as Bishop of Ndola Diocese at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Ndola on Saturday, 15th August 2020

NEWLY installed Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ndola Reverend Dr Benjamin Phiri has urged politicians not to drag the church into politics. And President Edgar Lungu says government and the church cannot afford to work in isolation. Speaking during his installation, Saturday, Bishop Phiri said the job of the church was to unite and serve the people. “A word to all of you politicians, don’t drag us the church into politics. Our job is to unite. I have gone beyond any political party but as long as we are...