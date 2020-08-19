ZAMBIA Police Deputy Inspector General Bonny Kapeso says the service is well prepared for 2021 and is ready for any eventualities because government has acquired the necessary equipment. And Kapeso says if traffic police are corrupt, then Zambians are also corrupt because it takes two to tangle. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC Sunday Interview, Kapeso welcomed the purchase of water cannons for the police to use to disperse crowds as opposed to using live ammunition. “It’s naturally unfortunate when you talk about somebody losing a life because of a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.