Anti Corruption Commission Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has confirmed summoning former defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale for questioning in corruption related investigations. Mwale, who was recently transferred to Cabinet Office by President Edgar Lungu, appeared before ACC investigators yesterday. ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono confirmed the summoning in response to a press query from News Diggers. “I wish to acknowledge receipt of your press query in which you wish to find out whether the Commission summoned the Former Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale for questioning. In response to your query,...