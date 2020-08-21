President Edgar Lungu greets PF Lusaka Province interim chairperson Paul Moonga when he arrived at the Freedom Statue during the Commemoration of African Freedom Day in Lusaka on May 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

STATE House sources have revealed that President Edgar Lungu is angry with the Anti-Corruption Commission because it is investigating politically exposed persons who are close to his inner circle, among them Savenda proprietor Clever Mhpoa, PF Lusaka Province chairperson Paul Moonga, and former Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale. And Moonga has confirmed being summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for investigations in a matter where he is accused of being a beneficiary of ZRA smuggling activities linked to his son, who has since been suspended by the Revenue...