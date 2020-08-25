Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye says presidential appointments must take into account tribal balancing in order to build unity in the country. And Mwenye has advised the Patriotic front government to stop governing like it’s an opposition party, citing an incident where President Edgar Lungu attacked the Anti Corruption Commission. Meanwhile, Mwenye has wondered what was so urgent for President Lungu to appoint a new Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor when Parliament is not in session to ratify his new office bearer. Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s Assignment...