POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo says Zambia has recorded 4,409 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases in the second quarter of 2020, down from over 6,000 during the same period last year. In a statement, Tuesday, Katongo stated that this represented a decline of 1,730 cases over the period under review. She stated that 1,256 children were abused countrywide, representing 28 per cent of all the victims of GBV. “During the second quarter of 2020, 4,409 cases of GBV were recorded by police. The second quarter of 2020 gender victims disaggregated data indicates...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.