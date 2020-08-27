NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-president Joseph Akafumba has announced that his party will support the UPND in the upcoming Mwansabombwe and Lukashya by-elections. Speaking during a media briefing, Wednesday, Akafumba announced that the NDC had decided to endorse the UPND for the upcoming polls, saying that his party’s support for the UPND was to allow the latter chance to gain inroads in Northern Province rather than risk splitting the vote. “We are all well aware that we do belong to an alliance with other political parties, among them are the...



