UPND president Hakainde Hichilema yesterday took on Edith Nawakwi on radio and confronted her for lying after the FDD leader called him a thief. Featuring on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Nawakwi said Hichilema was a rich man who lacks wisdom and is self-conceited, with no respect for anyone. But Hichilema took exception to being labelled a thieve and challenged Nawakwi to provide evidence of her allegations so that he could respond and clear the air. Hichilema also confronted Nawakwi on her claim that the UPND president bought his...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.