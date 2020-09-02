President Edgar Lungu during the day of Prayer and Fasting held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on February 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has asked the church to pray for those whose minds may be tempted to creating havoc if things are not going their way ahead of the 2021 elections. According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Tuesday, President Lungu said this when a delegation of Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church pastors paid a courtesy call on him. Chipampe stated that during the meeting, the President urged citizens to pray for peace as the country approaches elections next...