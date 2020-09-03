CIVIL Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) programs manager Chimuka Nachibinga has called on government to setup practical measures in the 2021 budget to cushion the high cost of living. In an interview, Nachibinga said high inflation rates, depreciation of the Kwacha and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected the economy. “First of all, we have seen that a number of people have actually fallen into a poverty trap due to the adverse effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. Most of the people have lost employment,...



