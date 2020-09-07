HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says government needs to find a way of making everybody who was involved in privatisation to explain. And Kampyongo says police will not spare any political grouping that will cause violence during the ongoing Lukashya parliamentary by-election campaigns. Reacting to claims by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that the privatization debate is a deliberate ploy by the PF to have him arrested and kill him while in prison, Kampyongo said the opposition leader shouldn’t accuse PF of being after him when the ruling party did not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.