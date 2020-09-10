LUSAKA High Court judge Mwila Chitabo has dismissed NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against magistrate David Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself from presiding over his forgery case. Judge Chitabo said the ruling of magistrate Simusamba pertaining to the refusal to recuse himself was made within the magistrate’s judicial powers and discretion, adding that a challenge of such a decision is by way of appeal against the said ruling. He added that this was, therefore, not a fit and proper case to grant Kambwili...



