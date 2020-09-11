President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (centre) arrives in the Chamber of Parliament during the 5th Session of the 12th National Assembly in Lusaka on Friday,September 11,2020.. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed the re-opening of all schools, universities, bars and nightclubs following their indefinite closure in March, 2020, due to COVID-19. And President Lungu has predicted that Zambia’s economy will bounce back next year in view of an anticipated response to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, President Lungu says the 2021 election campaigns should be peaceful, adding that any loser should be encouraged to try again at the next polls. Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the Fifth Session of the 12th National Assembly, Friday morning, President...