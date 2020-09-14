UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has insisted that all PF Ministers must subject themselves to a lifestyle audit and explain their sources of wealth because party leader Hakainde Hichilema has set the example. Last week, former Attorney General Musa Mwenye tweeted, saying: “Now that we have heard from Mr Hichilema over the allegations made against him, could those of us, who serve or have served in government, subject ourselves to lifestyle audits? We should all explain our wealth and how we got it. I am willing to be first, any volunteers...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.