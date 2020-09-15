Economist Professor Oliver Saasa speaks as Development Finance Associates Senior Partner Trevor Hambayi listens during the launch of the Debt Study by CTPD at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on June 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says it will be difficult to revive the economy in 2021 due to focus being on elections. Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that the economy would be revived in 2021 once COVID-19 is contained, Hambayi said in an interview that political pronouncements should be separated from the reality of economic performance. He said going into an election year, government would be pre-occupied with winning elections and would ignore economic fundamentals. “If you look at 2021, you have an additional challenge to this, this is our election...