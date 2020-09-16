GENERAL Education Permanent Secretary Dr Jobbicks Kalumba says term three for 2020 non-examination classes will start on January 4, 2021 and close on Friday, March 19 while term one for the 2021 school calendar will begin on March 29 the same year. And Dr Kalumba has urged all schools to ensure that teachers start teaching from where they ended at the time of the closure in March this year. In a circular addressed to all provincial education officers, district board secretaries, and headteachers, Dr Kalumba also asked schools to encourage...



