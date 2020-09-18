POLICE in Solwezi have arrested 16 illegal miners from Kansashi Mine, who were found in possession of 1,701.6 grams of suspected gold concentrate. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated, Thursday, that police were tipped by members of the public about alleged illegal activities at a house, where four vehicles were intercepted and suspected gold concentrates were recovered. “It is alleged that on Monday 11th September 2020, police received a tip-off from members of the public who suspected some people to have been conducting illegal business from a house belonging to M/Valeta...



