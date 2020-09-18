President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (centre) arrives in the Chamber of Parliament during the 5th Session of the 12th National Assembly in Lusaka on Friday,September 11,2020.. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

NAKONDE PF member of parliament Yizukanji Siwanzi says Zambia is blessed to have an intelligent President like Edgar Lungu in State House. And Keembe UPND member of parliament Princess Kasune says President Lungu and the PF government have become sophisticated in delivering speeches, which they have failed to implement. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Siwanzi argued that President Lungu’s speech gave Zambians hope on the way forward for the country. “The President’s speech gives hope to Zambians and the way forward for this country. Mr Speaker, actually, we are blessed, as...